LONDON, April 30 Kazakh copper producer Kaz Minerals said on Thursday that it was on track to hit its output target for the year as it posted production of 19,100 tonnes of copper cathode in the first quarter.

In response to shrinking margins, Kaz, formerly Kazakhmys, implemented a restructuring plan last year which has transformed it into a smaller but lower-cost copper producer.

It said copper output remains on track to achieve the company's guidance of 80,000-85,000 tonnes of cathode for 2015.

In 2014, total copper cathode output from continuing operations was 84,000 tonnes.

