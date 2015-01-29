(Adds output numbers, background)

By Silvia Antonioli

LONDON Jan 29 Copper miner Kaz Minerals , formerly known as Kazakhmys, hit its production target for last year and made its first shipment of concentrate from its new copper and gold mine at Bozymchak in December, it said on Thursday.

Like its peers, the Kazakh miner, is under pressure from a steep fall in the price of copper, which is hovering near a six-year low.

It said it produced 83,500 tonnes of copper cathode last year, including a small contribution from its new Bozymchak mine, in line with its target of 80,000-85,000 tonnes.

The London-listed company produced 294,000 tonnes of copper cathode equivalent in 2013. After the completion of a restructuring last year it has become a smaller but lower cost producer.

Under the reorganisation, Kaz hived off some of its oldest and less profitable assets to a private company owned by two of its shareholders to focus on lower cost, open-pit mines and growth projects.

It now aims to increase output again to about 300,000 tonnes of copper equivalent by 2018 and around 350,000 a couple of years after through development its Bozshakol, Aktogay and Koksay copper projects.

"The catalyst for the group from a bottom up basis remains delivery of Bozshakol in the second half of 2015, however over the near term macro concerns and movements in the copper (price)are likely to remain the key driver," Citi analysts said in a note, keeping their "buy" recommendation on Kaz shares. (Editing by David Clarke and Mark Potter)