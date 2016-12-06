* Kaz Minerals share price outperforms wider market
* Seen on cusp of being large-scale, low-cost producer
LONDON Dec 6 Kazakhstan copper firm Kaz
Minerals on Tuesday said its major new copper project at
Aktogay would deliver its next phase of production early in 2017
at a lower cost than expected.
The news lifted the company's share price by 2.3 percent by
around 10 GMT, while the broader market fell nearly 2 percent.
Analysts said the lower capital expenditure would boost the
balance sheet and a long development phase was over.
"Kaz Minerals is on the cusp of transforming itself from a
developer with legacy assets into a large-scale, low cost
producer," BMO Capital Markets said in a note.
Kaz Minerals is bringing online two major copper projects,
which it describes as world-class open-pit mines -- cheaper than
having to extract from deep underground.
It began producing copper from the most accessible oxide ore
at Aktogay late last year and said it expects copper from
sulphide ore to begin early in 2017.
In a statement, Kaz Minerals said the Aktogay project budget
has been reviewed and reduced by $100 million to $2.1 billion as
construction had been quicker than expected and because of the
weakness of the local currency, the tenge.
Oleg Novachuk, chief executive, said the company was focused
on ramping up production at Aktogay and Bozshakol, its other new
plant, which began production in February.
The company will give full-year production guidance at the
time of its results in February.
Copper prices have lagged a rally in other
commodities, although U.S. President Elect Donald Trump's
promise of major infrastructure projects gave the metal a spur
in November.
Many in industry say the outlook for copper is relatively
strong and companies are on the hunt for high-quality assets.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by David Evans)