JOHANNESBURG Aug 20 Kaz Minerals' chief executive said on Thursday he was "very bullish" on copper and believed demand for the metal would not decline significantly.

Prices of copper are at six-year lows weighed down by a slowdown in China, which is one of the world's biggest consumers of metals and other raw materials.

"I am very bullish on copper. We are in close connection with our customers, our end users and we understand where the Chinese demand is. We know how many projects will be delivered in a year's time. We believe demand for copper will not decline significantly in the medium term," CEO Oleg Novachuk told journalists in a conference call.

