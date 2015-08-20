JOHANNESBURG Aug 20 Kaz Minerals' chief
executive said on Thursday he was "very bullish" on copper and
believed demand for the metal would not decline significantly.
Prices of copper are at six-year lows weighed down by a
slowdown in China, which is one of the world's biggest consumers
of metals and other raw materials.
"I am very bullish on copper. We are in close connection
with our customers, our end users and we understand where the
Chinese demand is. We know how many projects will be delivered
in a year's time. We believe demand for copper will not decline
significantly in the medium term," CEO Oleg Novachuk told
journalists in a conference call.
