LONDON Oct 27 Kazakhstan copper firm Kaz Minerals reported a 66 percent jump in production in January-September as two of its main mines expanded output.

Kaz produced 97,100 tonnes of copper cathode in the nine-month period, compared with 58,400 tonnes in the same period a year earlier.

The company maintained its 2016 copper output guidance at between 135,000 tonnes and 145,000 tones, up from 81,000 tonnes 2015. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Susan Fenton)