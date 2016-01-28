(Corrects paragraph 4 to remove reference to Koksay project. Also in paragraph 3 changes to "at the Balkhash smelter" from "at its Balkhash smelter")

Jan 28 Copper mining company Kaz Minerals Plc said full-year copper cathode production fell 3 percent, hurt by maintenance work at a smelter.

The company, which operates four mines in Kazakhstan and one in Kyrgyzstan, said it produced 81,100 tonnes of copper cathode in the 12 months to Dec. 31, compared to 83,500 tonnes a year earlier.

Kaz said there had been a build-up at the Balkhash smelter, located on the banks of Lake Balkhash in Kazakhstan, due to maintenance work.

The company earlier forecast full-year copper cathode production of 80,000-85,000 tonnes. It plans to increase its copper output to about 300,000 tonnes by 2018 through its new projects Bozshakol and Aktogay.

Miners the world over have struggled in the last year as copper prices continued to slide, hurt by concerns over slowing demand from top consumer China. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)