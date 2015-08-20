JOHANNESBURG Aug 20 Kazakh copper producer Kaz Minerals posted a 55 percent drop in first-half earnings on Thursday following a drop in commodity prices, and said it would not pay an interim dividend.

The London-listed company said first-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, totalled $88 million - down from $195 million in the corresponding period last year.

Prices of copper are at six-year lows, weighed down by a slowdown in China, one of the world's biggest consumers of metals and other raw materials. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Pravin Char)