JOHANNESBURG Aug 20 Kazakh copper producer Kaz
Minerals posted a 55 percent drop in first-half earnings
on Thursday following a drop in commodity prices, and said it
would not pay an interim dividend.
The London-listed company said first-half earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding
special items, totalled $88 million - down from $195 million in
the corresponding period last year.
Prices of copper are at six-year lows, weighed down by a
slowdown in China, one of the world's biggest consumers of
metals and other raw materials.
