(Corrects paragraph 1 to clarify that the rise was quarter-on-quarter, not year-on-year)

April 27 Copper miner KAZ Minerals reported a 16 percent rise in its first-quarter copper production, compared with the preceding quarter, as it ramped up new mines.

The company, focused on large-scale, low-cost open pit mining in Kazakhstan, reported production of 52,000 tonnes of copper in the first quarter ended March 31.

KAZ said it was on track to meet 2017 production guidance for all metals. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)