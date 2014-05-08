May 8 Kazakhmys Plc Non-Executive Chairman, Simon Heale, says:

* For 2014, we continue to expect copper production to be in line with 2013 at between 285 to 295 kt

* Maintained a start date of 2015 for oxide section, but with first production from sulphide section expected to commence in 2017

* Board has decided not to recommend a dividend at this time

* Several major, global copper projects have been commissioned recently, and have perhaps held back pricing by increasing supply; this will be a temporary effect, outlook for copper remains extremely positive

* Taking necessary actions to restructure and streamline assets of business