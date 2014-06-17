June 17 Kazakhmys Plc :
* Announces that government of Kazakhstan has agreed to
reduce mineral extraction tax ('MET') rates at some of group's
mature assets.
* Lower MET rates have been applied to deposits in
Zhezkazgan region, excluding Zhomart mine, and at Konyrat mine
in central region
* New MET rates are effective retrospectively from 1 January
2014 and are applicable for one year after which a further
application can be made
* Assets benefiting from lower MET rates are all within two
regions which have been identified for potential disposal, as
part of proposed restructuring announced on 27 February 2014
* Value of reduction for a 12 month period, at current
metals prices, is approximately $40 million
* These assets have been particularly affected by declining
grade and low profitability
