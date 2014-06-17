June 17 Kazakhmys Plc :

* Announces that government of Kazakhstan has agreed to reduce mineral extraction tax ('MET') rates at some of group's mature assets.

* Lower MET rates have been applied to deposits in Zhezkazgan region, excluding Zhomart mine, and at Konyrat mine in central region

* New MET rates are effective retrospectively from 1 January 2014 and are applicable for one year after which a further application can be made

* Assets benefiting from lower MET rates are all within two regions which have been identified for potential disposal, as part of proposed restructuring announced on 27 February 2014

* Value of reduction for a 12 month period, at current metals prices, is approximately $40 million

* These assets have been particularly affected by declining grade and low profitability