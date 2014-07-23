UPDATE 5-Man killed at Paris airport planned to "die for Allah"-prosecutor
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
July 23 Kazakhmys Plc :
* Proposed group restructuring
* Now announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to transfer certain of its mature assets in Zhezkazgan and central regions of Kazakhstan to Cuprum Holding
* Post-completion, continuing group will continue to own mining and producing assets in east region and Bozymchak mine in Kyrgyzstan, as well as major growth projects
* Parties have also entered into two framework services agreements, enabling continuing group and Cuprum Holding Group to provide each other with transitional and longer-term services following completion
* Transaction will be conditional upon, approval of shareholders and obtaining regulatory consents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas denied on Friday that it would pull advertising from Google platforms, contradicting comments attributed to the head of its British business after Britain raised concerns over government advertising on the U.S. company's YouTube website.