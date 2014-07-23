July 23 Kazakhmys Plc :

* Proposed group restructuring

* Now announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to transfer certain of its mature assets in Zhezkazgan and central regions of Kazakhstan to Cuprum Holding

* Post-completion, continuing group will continue to own mining and producing assets in east region and Bozymchak mine in Kyrgyzstan, as well as major growth projects

* Parties have also entered into two framework services agreements, enabling continuing group and Cuprum Holding Group to provide each other with transitional and longer-term services following completion

* Transaction will be conditional upon, approval of shareholders and obtaining regulatory consents