Aug 15 Kazakhmys Plc

* Shareholders approve kazakhmys restructuring

* At its general meeting held today, resolutions put to shareholders in relation to proposed restructuring of company, as announced on 23 july 2014, were duly passed on a poll.

* Completion expected by end of 2014

* Kazakhmys will retain five mines, with high copper grade, low sustaining capital expenditure and a cash generative profile

* Kazakhmys to be renamed kaz minerals plc on completion

* Transaction involves transfer of mature assets in zhezkazgan and central regions to cuprum holding, a private company owned by vladimir kim and eduard ogay