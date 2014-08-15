Aug 15 Kazakhmys Plc
* Shareholders approve kazakhmys restructuring
* At its general meeting held today, resolutions put to
shareholders in relation to proposed restructuring of company,
as announced on 23 july 2014, were duly passed on a poll.
* Completion expected by end of 2014
* Kazakhmys will retain five mines, with high copper grade,
low sustaining capital expenditure and a cash generative profile
* Kazakhmys to be renamed kaz minerals plc on completion
* Transaction involves transfer of mature assets in
zhezkazgan and central regions to cuprum holding, a private
company owned by vladimir kim and eduard ogay
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: