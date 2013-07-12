LONDON, July 8 Kazakh miner Kazakhmys, the single largest shareholder in miner ENRC, said on Friday its independent shareholders would vote on whether to accept a buyout bid for ENRC on August 2.

Kazakhmys in June gave its support to a $4.7 billion take-private deal for ENRC from its the founders, but said its backing is ultimately subject to approval from its independent shareholders.

Support from Kazakhmys, with its long-problematic 26 percent stake in ENRC, is critical for the bidding consortium - ENRC's trio of founders and the Kazakh government who want to draw a line under a London adventure marred by corruption probes, governance concerns and boardroom rows.

Outlining the reasons for backing the bid, Kazakhmys said it would end its association with troubled ENRC, as well as providing it with $887 million in cash and 77 million shares that will boost its finances at a time when it is developing mines. The shares will be cancelled.