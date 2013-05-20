LONDON May 20 Kazakh miner Kazakhmys said on Monday its stake in rival ENRC, facing a potential buyout offer from its trio of founders, was not a strategic investment and it would consider any proposed offer for the stock.

Kazakmys owns 26 percent of ENRC, left over from a failed takeover attempt pre-dating ENRC's London listing.

ENRC's founders and the Kazakh government last week made an indicative proposal for the shares in ENRC they do not already own of 175 pence in cash and 0.231 Kazakhmys shares.

But the Kazakhmys shares in that bid would be coming from the Kazakh government's holding in Kazakhmys, not from the miner itself.

"The board will give due consideration to any proposal made by the consortium to shareholders at the appropriate time," it said in a statement.