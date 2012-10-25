Oct 25 Kazakhmys Plc, the world's 10th-largest copper miner, said it was on track to meet its full-year copper cathode production target, driven by an increase in output in the third quarter.

"The outlook for copper remains positive and our growth projects are moving ahead on schedule," Chief Executive Oleg Novachuk said.

Copper cathode production is expected to be between 285,000 and 295,000 tonnes in 2012.

Total copper product sales volumes in the first nine months of 2012 were 17,000 tonnes, below the comparative period last year, due to a 13,000 tonnes decrease in cathode production and a build-up of finished goods awaiting delivery to customers, Kazakhmys said.

A further reduction in the finished goods inventory built up in the first half is expected over the rest of the year.

Kazakhmys shares closed at 750 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.