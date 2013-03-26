LONDON, March 26 Kazakh copper miner Kazakhmys has taken a bigger than expected $2.22 billion impairment on the value of its 26 percent stake in London-listed rival ENRC.

Kazakhmys, which has already reported earnings excluding the impact of the stake, said that ENRC contributed $548 million of core profit - earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) - to the group.

London-listed Kazakhmys had warned last month that it would write down the value of its holding in ENRC, making Kazakhmys the latest miner to take a hit from acquisitions attempted or completed during the boom years. ENRC itself has written down the value of assets in Kazakhstan and Africa.

The group said that the carrying value of its holding in ENRC was reduced to a little more than $2 billion, or roughly 375 pence a share. ENRC shares closed on Monday at 268 pence.