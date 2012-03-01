* 2011 EBITDA excluding ENRC $1.96 bln vs $1.93 bln in 2010
* Average realised copper price up 16 percent
* Production costs rise 18 percent, labour costs hurt
* Dividend up 27 pct, more share buybacks unlikely
* Cost worries hit shares, down more than 4 pct
(Updates shares, adds detail)
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, March 1 Copper miner Kazakhmys
posted a flat core profit for 2011 as an 18 percent rise
in production costs, including soaring wages for skilled workers
in Kazakhstan, offset stronger metal prices, and warned of more
cost pressures ahead.
The FTSE 100 miner, like others across the sector,
has been badly hit by the rising price of everything from tyres
to diesel and wages. The miner said the steep cost increases
were fuelled in part by a labour squeeze in Kazakhstan, where
oil and mining firms compete for a limited pool of qualified
workers.
It said gross cash costs would increase 20-25 percent in
2012 in part as volumes increase to compensate for lower grades,
with net cash costs of $1.50 to $1.80 per pound, well above
analyst expectations and compared with $1.14 in 2011.
The news battered Kazakhmys shares, which pared early gains
and closed down 4.2 percent, underperforming a virtually flat
mining sector, as analysts pointed to the likely
impact on 2012 earnings.
"The official inflation rate in Kazakhstan is running at 7
percent, but in the resource industry, it's likely to be running
closer to 20 percent," Kazakhmys' Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Hird told analysts.
The miner, which largely met market expectations on its 2011
numbers, dangled a higher-than-expected 27 percent dividend
rise, but said it was unlikely to complete a $250 million
buyback announced last year, disappointing some.
The company has bought back $83 million of shares to date.
"We are mindful of the freefloat and comments made by
shareholders that they would like to maintain a certain level of
freefloat," Hird said, when asked if he would consider a fresh
buyback. "So we won't rule it out, but going forward it is more
likely that if we had surplus capital we would be returning it
through an increased dividend."
Kazakhmys, whose shares have rallied by about 17 percent
this year and outperformed the sector as copper prices recover,
said dividend increases were likely to ease as it ramps up
spending on its growth projects.
Capital expenditure for 2012 is expected to be $1.5 billion,
more than double than in 2011, largely due to development of its
$1.8 billion Bozshakol project and mostly financed by Chinese
loans. It will also almost double its spending on exploration.
"Clearly they beat market expectations (on the dividend),
and that says something reasonably positive. However it doesn't
fully compensate for the potential the share buyback will not be
completed," analyst Charles Cooper, at Oriel in London, said.
ENRC OPTIONS
Part-owned by the Kazakh government and by Chairman Vladimir
Kim, Kazakhmys said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at $1.96 billion, against
$1.93 billion in 2010, broadly in line with market expectations.
That excludes special items and the contribution from its 26
percent stake in rival miner ENRC.
Kazakhmys said it welcomed corporate governance changes at
ENRC, where it is the largest shareholder, after that miner
completed a governance review and replaced its chairman.
Kazakhmys continues to consider options for its holding.
"We always monitor a variety of possibilities, and will
choose the one that will maximise value for shareholders," Chief
Executive Oleg Novachuk told reporters. "I don't think a sale is
the only option. We don't rule it out, but we are considering a
few options."
He later told analysts the company was "closer than last
year" to deciding what to do with the stake.
The miner, which released production numbers in January,
confirmed it expects 2012 output at a similar level to 2011,
though grades will decline at a similar rate. It does not
anticipate further significant declines after this year.
Sales volume dipped but the higher realised copper price, up
16 percent, lifted revenue 10 percent to $3.6 billion, as
Chinese customers compensated for European weakness.
Kazakhmys said sales contracts for 2012 had been completed
on broadly similar pricing terms to 2011, but some 80 percent of
its material would be sold to China, as opposed to the usually
more even split with Europe.
Sales of gold, which Kazakhmys produces alongside copper,
have been hit by restrictions imposed by the Kazakh central bank
which said last September it would buy all the gold the
country's mines can produce until 2014-15, to boost the central
Asian state's reserves.
Kazakhmys said it had stockpiled 69,000 ounces of gold bars
by the year end, with an approximate value of $122 million at
current prices, but expects to sell that in the first quarter.
(Editing by David Hulmes and Erica Billingham)