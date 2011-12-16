(Adds details)

LONDON Dec 16 Copper miner Kazakhmys has agreed a $1.5 billion loan facility with state-run China Development Bank for the development of its Aktogay copper project, finalising an agreement first secured in June.

The facility -- which is on top of an existing $2.7 billion loan from China two years ago to fund the development of its greenfield Bozshakol copper project and a series of mid-sized projects -- is made of two agreements and will be available to be drawn down over a three year period.

The feasibility study for Aktogay, a large but relatively low-grade copper project set to cost up to $2 billion, has begun and is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

"Aktogay will contribute around 100,000 tonnes per annum of copper in concentrate over a 40 year mine life but will require a hefty $1.5-1.9 billion of capex, making the project one of the most expensive greenfield growth projects globally," analyst Charles Cooper at Oriel Securities said, adding the funding deal was nonetheless positive for the miner.

Kazakhmys shares, helped by a rebounding copper price on Friday, were up 3.4 percent at 875.5 pence by 0845 GMT, valuing the miner at 4.6 billion pounds ($7.1 billion). ($1 = 0.6461 British pounds) (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by David Jones)