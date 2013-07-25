LONDON, July 25 Kazakh miner Kazakhmys said copper production edged up just over one percent in the second quarter, as higher volumes of ore mined offset lower grades, keeping it on track to hit full-year guidace.

London-listed Kazakhmys said it produced 71,900 tonnes of copper cathode in the three months, up from 71,000 during the same period last year and in line with expectations. That took output to 144,700 tonnes for the first half.

Kazakhmys, like many copper producers, is battling a drop in average grades and falling production. It is building two new mines to boost output and lower costs in the longer term.

The miner is also a key shareholder in rival ENRC, whose co-founders have made a buyout offer in cash and the Kazakh government's stake in Kazakhmys.

Kazakhmys investors are expected to approve the ENRC takeover when they vote on Aug. 2. The deal, though widely seen as lowly valued, has been supported by the miner's board, as it resolves the issue of a troublesome ENRC stake, removes the Kazakh government as a major shareholder in Kazakhmys and instead hands it almost $900 million in cash and 77 million shares - a boost to its finances.