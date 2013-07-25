LONDON, July 25 Kazakh miner Kazakhmys
said copper production edged up just over one percent in the
second quarter, as higher volumes of ore mined offset lower
grades, keeping it on track to hit full-year guidace.
London-listed Kazakhmys said it produced 71,900 tonnes of
copper cathode in the three months, up from 71,000 during the
same period last year and in line with expectations. That took
output to 144,700 tonnes for the first half.
Kazakhmys, like many copper producers, is battling a drop in
average grades and falling production. It is building two new
mines to boost output and lower costs in the longer term.
The miner is also a key shareholder in rival ENRC,
whose co-founders have made a buyout offer in cash and the
Kazakh government's stake in Kazakhmys.
Kazakhmys investors are expected to approve the ENRC
takeover when they vote on Aug. 2. The deal, though widely seen
as lowly valued, has been supported by the miner's board, as it
resolves the issue of a troublesome ENRC stake, removes the
Kazakh government as a major shareholder in Kazakhmys and
instead hands it almost $900 million in cash and 77 million
shares - a boost to its finances.