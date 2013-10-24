LONDON Oct 24 Kazakh miner Kazakhmys said on Thursday it was on track to hit the "upper end" of its output guidance for 2013, despite a steeper-than-expected dip in production in the third quarter as weak grades continued to weigh.

London-listed Kazakhmys said it produced 70,600 tonnes of copper cathode in the three months, slightly shy of analyst expectations. That was down from 78,500 tonnes during the same period last year and from 71,700 tonnes in the second quarter.

Kazakhmys, like many copper producers, is battling a drop in average grades and falling production. It is building two new mines to boost output and lower costs in the longer term.

Kazakhmys is targetting full-year output of between 285,000 and 295,000 tonnes.