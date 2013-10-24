LONDON Oct 24 Kazakh miner Kazakhmys
said on Thursday it was on track to hit the "upper end" of its
output guidance for 2013, despite a steeper-than-expected dip in
production in the third quarter as weak grades continued to
weigh.
London-listed Kazakhmys said it produced 70,600 tonnes of
copper cathode in the three months, slightly shy of analyst
expectations. That was down from 78,500 tonnes during the same
period last year and from 71,700 tonnes in the second quarter.
Kazakhmys, like many copper producers, is battling a drop in
average grades and falling production. It is building two new
mines to boost output and lower costs in the longer term.
Kazakhmys is targetting full-year output of between 285,000
and 295,000 tonnes.