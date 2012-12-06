LONDON Dec 6 Copper miner Kazakhmys
said it would proceed with the development of its Aktogay
project, forecast to cost $2 billion, early next year with
production at the mine in Kazakhstan scheduled to start in 2015.
The company said on Thursday that its board had approved the
project and development operations will start in the new year,
funded by a $1.5 billion facility provided by China Development
Bank last year.
Aktogay, Kazakhmys's second major copper project, was given
the go ahead after the completion of a year-long feasiblity
study.
The company said it will start producing copper from the
oxide part of the ore body in 2015, with output from the
sulphide part starting the following year.