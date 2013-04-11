ASTANA, April 11 Kazakh copper miner Kazakhmys
Plc plans to invest $7 billion in its projects in
Kazakhstan over the next five to seven years, a top company
official said on Thursday.
"We have a number of ambitious projects which we have
earlier outlined, these are Bozshakol and Aktogay," Kazakhmys
Chairman Eduard Ogai told a conference in a reference to the two
promising copper deposits in Kazakhstan.
"We plan to invest some $7 billion in Kazakhstan over the
next five or seven years...in modernisation, development,
construction and so on."