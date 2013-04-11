By Raushan Nurshayeva
ASTANA, April 11 Kazakh copper miner Kazakhmys
Plc plans to invest $7 billion over the next five to
seven years with the aim of doubling output and joining the
world's top five producers.
"In the future Kazakhmys will be among the world's top five
copper producers with output of more than 600,000 tonnes," Chief
Executive Officer Oleg Novachuk told a conference on Thursday.
He gave no time frame for achieving this target.
The London-listed miner is the world's 11th largest
producer. Output of cathode copper in 2012 was 292,200 tonnes.
"We have a number of ambitious projects which we have
earlier outlined, these are Bozshakol and Aktogay," Chairman
Eduard Ogai said in a reference to two copper deposits.
"We plan to invest some $7 billion in Kazakhstan over the
next five or seven years...in modernisation, development,
construction and so on."
Novachuk has said previously the company plans to launch
output at Bozshakol in 2015. The Aktogay project is set to be
launched in 2016.
The two projects will add up to around 180,000 tonnes in
extra output by 2017, he said last December.
Novachuk said on Thursday that Kazakhmys would benefit from
favourable conditions on world markets, saying copper prices
were projected to grow over the next decade.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded at about $7,564 a tonne at 0532 GMT on Thursday.