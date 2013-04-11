By Raushan Nurshayeva

ASTANA, April 11 Kazakh copper miner Kazakhmys Plc plans to invest $7 billion over the next five to seven years with the aim of doubling output and joining the world's top five producers.

"In the future Kazakhmys will be among the world's top five copper producers with output of more than 600,000 tonnes," Chief Executive Officer Oleg Novachuk told a conference on Thursday.

He gave no time frame for achieving this target.

The London-listed miner is the world's 11th largest producer. Output of cathode copper in 2012 was 292,200 tonnes.

"We have a number of ambitious projects which we have earlier outlined, these are Bozshakol and Aktogay," Chairman Eduard Ogai said in a reference to two copper deposits.

"We plan to invest some $7 billion in Kazakhstan over the next five or seven years...in modernisation, development, construction and so on."

Novachuk has said previously the company plans to launch output at Bozshakol in 2015. The Aktogay project is set to be launched in 2016.

The two projects will add up to around 180,000 tonnes in extra output by 2017, he said last December.

Novachuk said on Thursday that Kazakhmys would benefit from favourable conditions on world markets, saying copper prices were projected to grow over the next decade.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at about $7,564 a tonne at 0532 GMT on Thursday.