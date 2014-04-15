European shares end at 15-month high after Fed, Dutch vote
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (Adds closing prices)
LONDON, April 15 Kazakh copper miner Kazakhmys said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy the Koksay copper deposit in southeast Kazakhstan from CCC Mining Construction B.V., for $260 million in cash.
The deposit has an estimated mine life of 20 years with average annual production of 80,000 tonnes of copper cathode equivalent, 60,000 ounces of gold, 400,000 ounces of silver and 1,000 tonnes of molybdenum in concentrate, the company said. This will be Kazakhmys's third major growth project after Bozshakol and Aktogay.
The company's announced the board had approved the Koksay acquisition in February when it also unveiled its plan to sell off less-profitable mines to its biggest shareholder Vladimir Kim, to focus on lower-cost, open-pit mines and growth projects. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by David Evans)
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (Adds closing prices)
PARIS, March 16 Givenchy named Clare Waight Keller as its new artistic director on Thursday, becoming the first woman at the creative helm of the French fashion house founded by Hubert de Givenchy in 1952.
LJUBLJANA, March 16 Car parts maker Magna International has submitted a plan to potentially invest up to 1.24 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in Slovenia and create around 6,000 jobs, the government said on Thursday.