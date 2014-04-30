LONDON, April 30 Kazakh miner Kazakhmys posted a slight decrease in its first-quarter copper output, as it reduced extraction in high-cost areas as part of its strategy to switch to lower-cost mines.

The Kazakh miner said it produced 69,500 tonnes of copper cathode equivalent in the first quarter of 2014, down from 73,000 in the same period a year before, but said it was on track to achieve its full-year guidance.

The London-listed company produced 294,000 tonnes of copper cathode equivalent in 2013 and expects copper output for 2014 of between 285,000 and 295,000 tonnes.

In February Kazakhmys unveiled a plan to sell off less-profitable mines to its biggest shareholder Vladimir Kim to focus on lower-cost, open-pit mines and growth projects. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by David Holmes)