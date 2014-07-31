LONDON, July 31 Copper producer Kazakhmys said its copper output fell in the first half of this year as it reduced output in higher-cost areas to protect margins and conserve cash.

To fight increases in production costs and falling ore grades, issues which are hitting most copper mining companies, Kazakhmys is planning to move the bulk of its production to new, cheaper open-pit mines over the next few years.

The Kazakh miner produced 139,000 tonnes of copper cathode equivalent in the first half this year, down from 144,700 tonnes in the same period last year.

The London-listed company said it was on track to meet its 2014 copper output target of between 285,000 and 295,000 tonnes, from 294,000 tonnes of copper cathode equivalent last year. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by David Holmes)