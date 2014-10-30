LONDON Oct 30 Copper producer Kazakhmys posted a 10 percent output increase in the first nine months of the year from the assets it will retain as a plan to split the company in two nears completion.

Like its peers, Kazakhmys is battling rising production costs and falling metal grades which together with weaker prices have squeezed margins.

Under its restructuring plan, which has now obtained regulatory consents, Kazakhmys is transferring some of its older and less-profitable assets to a private company owned by two of its shareholders.

The Kazakh miner produced 59,000 tonnes of copper cathode equivalent in the first nine months of the year from the assets it will retain, up 10 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Output was helped by a modernisation programme which raised concentrator productivity.

The London-listed miner said it was on track to achieve its full-year production target of 80,000-85,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Jason Neely)