By Silvia Antonioli

LONDON, July 31 Copper producer Kazakhmys posted a 4 percent decline in first-half production as it cut output in higher-cost areas to protect margins, but it expects volumes to rise in the second half as some maintenance work comes to and end.

Like other copper producers, Kazakhmys is battling rising costs, falling ore grades and weaker prices for the metal.

The London-listed company produced about 139,000 tonnes of copper cathode equivalent in the first half, down about 4 percent from the same period last year.

To fight a margin squeeze, Kazakhmys has planned to spin off some older, higher-cost assets and move the bulk of production to new, cheaper open-pit mines over the next few years.

Shareholders will vote on the restructuring plan on Aug. 15.

"We have reduced production in high-cost area as the focus is on margins and cash rather than volumes targets," Kazahkmys head of investor relation John Smelt said. "The key issue now is the restructuring which goes to shareholders on Aug 15."

Last week, Kazakhmys said it had entered into a definitive agreement to transfer its older mines and processing facilities in the Zhezkazgan and central regions to a private company owned by two of its shareholders.

With the spinoff of the least profitable assets, Kazakhmys hopes to improve its performance.

"Should shareholders approve the restructuring transaction, Kazakhmys is potentially set to become a low-cost, high-growth, pure-play producer, with the key risk transitioning from group restructuring to delivery of ... development projects," JP Morgan analysts said in a note. (Editing by David Holmes)