LONDON, April 25 Kazakhmys first-quarter copper output rose almost 12 percent year-on-year, thanks to milder weather, allowing the Kazakh miner to confirm it was on track to hit its 2013 production target.

The London-listed miner said it produced a total of 72,800 tonnes of copper cathode in the three months, of which 72,600 tonnes was from its own concentrate. That was up a year ago, when it was hit by a harsh winter and repairs at the Balkhash smelter, but down 8 percent from the previous quarter.

Kazakhmys targets annual production of 285,000 to 295,000 tonnes.

The average copper grade during the three months was 0.98 percent, which is above the expected run rate for the full year.

Shares in Kazakhmys have been among the sector's worst performers this year, roughly halving in value, held back by a combination of rising costs, worries over spending on its new projects and its stake in rival ENRC.

Kazakhmys is the single largest shareholder in ENRC, which faces a potential buyout bid from its trio of founders. Kazakhmys has yet to comment on the announcement of a potential consortium of suitors last week, though it is likely to be a key part of any solution, with 26 percent of the shares.