LONDON Feb 7 Copper miner Kazakhmys said on Thursday it was in early stage talks about selling its stake in a power station in Kazakhstan.

The London-listed company said it noted press speculation regarding its ownership of Ekibastuz GRES-1, the largest power station in Kazakhstan, and confirmed it had started discussions about a possible deal to sell its 50 percent holding.

"Kazakhmys has entered into discussions regarding the holding, but these are at an early stage and may or may not lead to a transaction," said the company in a statement.