UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
LONDON Dec 9 Copper miner Kazakhmys has agreed to sell its stake in Kazakhstan's largest power station to Kazakhstan sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna in a deal worth $1.3 billion.
The London-listed company said on Monday it had agreed to sell its remaining 50 percent interest in Ekibastuz GRES-1, the largest power station in Kazakhstan, and 100 percent of the issued share capital of Kazhydro to a Samruk-Kazyna subsidiary.
It said the deal's net proceeds of about $1.25 billion would substantially strengthen the company's financial position during the development phase of its major copper growth projects Bozshakol and Aktogay.
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.