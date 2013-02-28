UPDATE 2-Aviva profit beats forecasts, to return more cash this year
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
LONDON Feb 28 Kazakhmys PLC : * Appointment of new chief financial officer * Matthew hird has decided that he wishes to step down as chief financial
officer * Andrew Southam, the current deputy chief financial officer, will become chief
financial officer * Matthew Hird to step down in May 2013
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
* Anglo-South African firm open to offers for business units (Recasts with CEO comments, adds analyst, share price)
* FD says depreciation costs seen 20-30 million stg higher year-on-year in 2017-18 year, pension costs 20 million stg higher