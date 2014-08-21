INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
LONDON Aug 21 Kazakhstan-focused copper producer Kazakhmys posted a fall in first-half core profit, hit by lower metal prices, falling metal ore grades and higher production costs.
Group core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $324 million from $714 million a year earlier but topped a company-provided analysts' consensus of $282 million.
The miner is in the process of breaking the company up in an attempt to improve its performance, transferring some of its older and less-profitable assets to a private company owned by two of its shareholders.
It will then focus on developing its Bozshakol and Aktogay copper projects aiming to become a lower-cost producer relying on open-pit mines for most of its production. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Jason Neely)
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.