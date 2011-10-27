* Own copper in concentrate production dips

* Set to hit annual copper target of 300,000 tonnes

* Output, grades to remain at current levels for rest of 2011

* Says demand for copper "consistent" (Adds details throughout)

LONDON, Oct 27 Miner Kazakhmys posted a dip in third-quarter copper production, blaming an expected drop in the amount of metal in ore mined, but said it was on track to meet its full-year target and appetite for its metal was steady.

"In spite of the considerable volatility in financial markets, we have seen consistent demand for our copper," Chief Executive Oleg Novachuk said in a statement.

"Continuing demand for copper is reflected in the current negotiations for our 2012 off-take agreements, which as in previous years should be completed in the next few months."

Major miners have remained upbeat about the state of demand in energy-hungry economies like China, key to Kazakhmys, despite uncertainty and eurozone troubles which some analysts have feared would undermine attempts by producers to charge more for their copper next year.

Kazakhmys produced 73,900 tonnes of copper cathode equivalent from its own concentrate over the quarter, virtually flat on a year ago and down 6 percent from the second quarter.

Over the nine month period to the end of September, the group produced 226,900 tonnes of copper cathode equivalent, down 5 percent on a year ago, but closing in on its full-year target of 300,000 tonnes.

The London-listed miner, the world's 11th largest copper producer, said the average copper grade for the first nine months of 2011 was 1.01 percent, below 1.10 percent a year ago, as it is hit by declining grades in mature mines and natural depletion elsewhere. The average grade is set to remain around 1 percent for the rest of the year, the miner said.

Kazakhmys said by-product output was also on track to meet full year targets.

Zinc in concentrate fell almost 16 percent in the third quarter on a year ago, again due to lower grades, and down 3 percent from the second quarter.

Own production of silver was 3,084 koz in the quarter, down almost 14 percent, as the impact of lower grades was offset by the reprocessing of waste material, while own production of gold fell 16 percent year-on-year.

Copper prices have fallen almost 19 percent since the start of the third quarter. Three month copper in London is trading around $7,680.

The group said its average realised copper price for the first nine months of the year was $9,261.

The group also said its balance sheet was in a net funds position for the first time since before the 2008 crash, with $36 million on its books.

Shares in the group were up 5.2 percent at 977.5 pence, marginally outperforming a more than 4 percent jump in the sector as an EU debt deal cheered markets. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Paul Sandle and Helen Massy-Beresford)