LONDON Feb 28 Kazakhmys PLC : * Says open to all options to maximise value of ENRC stake, situation still unclear * Kazakhmys CEO says would consider participating in ENRC cash call * Kazakhmys CEO says will write down ENRC stake to close to current market value * Says does not exclude m&a but currently focused on organic growth * CEO says negotiations with samruk over ekibastuz are continuing, declines to