HONG KONG, June 25 Trading in shares of Kazakhmys Plc was suspended on Monday afternoon pending a statement on inside inforamtion, according to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange.

No further details were immediately available.

The suspension came a day after the billionaire founders of ENRC said they were close to finalising a buyout bid for the London-listed Kazakh miner, valuing the troubled group at just over 3 billion pounds ($4.62 billion), below the value of a tentative proposal made in May.

The stocks was down 4.18 percent prior to the suspension.