ALMATY Feb 7 Kazakhstan's central bank on Tuesday revised its 2011 current account surplus data, saying it had increased around 4.5 times from the previous year to $13.6 billion, largely due to high world prices for its crude oil exports.

The bank said on Feb. 1 that Kazakhstan's current account surplus had grown to $8.2 billion last year from $3 billion in 2010.

"The significant increase in the current account surplus compared to the same period of 2010 was achieved due to steadlily rising prices for commodity exports owing to high world prices for energy supplies," the bank said in a statement.

Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy, is comfortably the second-largest ex-Soviet oil producer after Russia. The country's exports are dominated by oil and metals.

World prices per barrel of Brent crude averaged $110.9 last year, a 39.3-percent increase compared to 2010, the bank said.

"As a result, commodity exports grew by 46.1 percent compared to 2010 and, according to an estimate by the National Bank, totalled $88.9 billion," the central bank said.

Kazakhstan's foreign trade surplus stood at $46.8 billion in 2011, rising by 62 percent from a surplus of $28.9 billion a year earlier, the central bank cited its estimates. Final official trade balance statistics for 2011 are due next week.

The central bank said that a net influx of foreign direct investment totalled $8.8 billion in 2011.

Last year Kazakhstan's gross domestic product grew by 7.5 percent after a 7.3-percent rise in 2010. This year's budget envisages a 6.9-percent GDP growth.

