* Colleagues say Zhovtis case politically motivated
* Amnesty for thousands to mark independence anniversary
* Several opposition activists detained in last few days
By Mariya Gordeyeva
ALMATY, Feb 1 Prominent rights activist
and government critic Yevgeny Zhovtis was among more than 70
prisoners granted an amnesty by a court in eastern Kazakhstan on
Wednesday, a court official said.
Zhovtis, 56, who has often criticised the authorities and
called for the repeal of laws he saw as unfair, was jailed for
four years in September 2009 for manslaughter after a trial that
rights groups said was unfair and politically motivated.
He is among 16,000 prison inmates being released under an
amnesty marking the 20th anniversary of the Central Asian
state's independence from the Soviet Union last Dec. 16.
The opposition has repeatedly accused the government of
using trumped-up charges to jail or silence critics and
opponents of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who has run the
country since 1989, but the government denies this.
Zhovtis's wife, Svetlana Vitkovskaya, said the court had
told Zhovtis and the other inmates granted an amnesty on
Wednesday that they must stay in prison for a further 15 days
"before the ruling comes into force".
"This is sheer lawlessness," she told Reuters. "... It
further discredits the authorities."
An official at the court in the industrial city of Ust
Kamenogorsk in eastern Kazakhstan told Reuters "The case of
Zhovtis definitely fell under the amnesty law on occasion of
Kazakhstan's Independence Day."
But he added that under Kazakh law, relatives of prisoners'
victims had to have 15 days to appeal to the court against the
release of inmates granted an amnesty.
Zhovtis was jailed after a car accident in which he hit and
killed a pedestrian on a highway. He said he had been blinded by
the lights of oncoming cars and could not have avoided the
accident.
The United States said his sentence was excessive, pointing
to "procedural flaws" during the trial and expressing concern
that a later appeal hearing failed to address the deficiencies.
The government has denied any political motivation in
the case.
TOLERATES LITTLE DISSENT
Nazarbayev, a 71-year-old former steelworker who rose
rapidly in the ranks of the Communist party, has put in place
bold market reforms and attracted massive foreign investment in
his oil-rich Central Asian nation of 16.7 million.
But critics accuse the veteran leader of tolerating little
dissent and backtracking on promises of democracy.
Last Thursday Vladimir Kozlov, leader of the unregistered
and strongly anti-Nazarbayev Alga! party, and newspaper editor
Igor Vinyavsky, were arrested in connection with clashes in
December in the oil town of Zhanaozen.
Kozlov and Vinyavsky were detained for two months and
charged, respectively, with fomenting social hatred, and calling
for the violent overthrow of the constitutional order.
Fierce clashes between sacked oilmen and police in Zhanaozen
on Dec. 16 left 14 civilians dead, marring nationwide
Independence Day celebrations, and cast a shadow on Kazakhstan's
officially cultivated image of stability. Another civilian was
killed in clashes in a nearby village the next day.
On Saturday, three opposition leaders were arrested and
detained for between 15 and 18 days for organising an
unauthorised rally in Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city.
At the rally earlier that day, hundreds of protesters called
for democratic change, condemned a recent parliamentary election
as fraudulent and demanded the release of jailed colleagues.
(Additional reporting and writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing
by Tim Pearce)