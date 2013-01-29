KYZYL TU, Kazakhstan Jan 29 Twenty-two people were killed in a passenger plane crash near Kazakhstan's commercial capital Almaty on Tuesday, an emergency services official said.

Yuri Ilyin, deputy head of the emergencies department in Almaty, was speaking to Reuters at the scene of the crash near the village of Kyzyl Tu. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov, Editing by Timothy Heritage)