ALMATY Dec 10 Kazakhstan's Alliance Bank,
controlled by the oil-rich nation's sovereign wealth fund, will
discuss the restructuring of its debt at a creditor meeting in
London this week, a source at the bank said on Tuesday.
Alliance, the ninth-largest lender by assets among the
Central Asian nation's 38 banks, defaulted on its debt in the
aftermath of the 2008 crisis. Its dollar bonds fell to record
lows earlier this year on fears that it was heading towards a
second debt restructuring.
Kazakhstan, the second-largest post-Soviet oil producer
after Russia, weathered the financial crisis without sliding
into recession, but non-peforming loans still make up more than
30 percent of the loan portfolio of local banks.
The bank, in which state investment fund Samruk-Kazyna holds
a 67 percent stake, announced on Monday that it would hold a
meeting with its investors on Friday to discuss its "current
financial situation".
It said it had appointed law firm White & Case and
investment bank Lazard Freres as legal and financial advisors .
It invited holders of its debt, shares and global depositary
receipts to the investor presentation. It gave no further
details at the time.
But a source at the bank, who asked not to be named, told
Reuters on Tuesday: "The talks with creditors are supposed to be
held about debt restructuring. It is premature to talk about any
concrete parameters now."
Contacted by Reuters, Samruk-Kazyna declined to provide
immediate comments.
Alliance's dollar bonds due 2017 and 2020
were trading at two-month lows around 53 cents
on the dollar on Tuesday but were above record lows around 40
cents hit in October.
Kazakh billionaire Bolat Utemuratov is in the process of
buying a large minority stake in Alliance from Samruk-Kazyna,
which will retain control of the bank at an initial stage.
Utemuratov also plans to acquire Temirbank, the
country's 13th largest lender, which is 79.9 percent controlled
by Samruk-Kazyna after it was bailed out by the state during the
financial crisis.
Utemuratov, whose business interests include luxury real
estate in Moscow, owns Kassa Nova and ForteBank, the 27th and
28th banks in Kazakhstan respectively.
By merging them with Alliance and Temirbank, he intends to
create one large bank. The central office of this united bank
could be later moved to the new Kazakh capital Astana, the
Alliance source said, giving no further details.
