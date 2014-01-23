ALMATY Jan 23 Kazakhstan's Alliance Bank has
set out terms for a second debt restructuring in the wake of the
global financial crisis, saying it aimed to complete
negotiations with investors by June.
The central Asian nation's ninth-largest lender by assets,
in which sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna owns 67 percent,
said its latest proposals applied to debts worth around 127.3
billion tenge ($818 million).
It said it needed an injection of 95.6 billion tenge from
creditors for its adequate recapitalisation.
Alliance, which previously restructured its debt in 2010,
said it was offering to exchange senior notes due 2020
for new securities with a 65.3 percent "haircut",
or discount.
It is also offering to exchange dollar bonds due 2017
for new debt with a 71.2 percent haircut. The
bonds fell 16 points to 34 cents on the dollar, according to
Tradeweb.
Alliance offered to exchange subordinated notes maturing in
2030 for new debt or a cash buyback with an 88 percent haircut.
The bank also proposed a cash buyback of its so-called
"recovery" notes with a 90 percent haircut. Recovery notes are
issued to creditors during some debt restructurings and are
supposed to pay out whenever the issuing company manages a
certain level of asset recovery.
Alliance said last month it had decided not to make payment
on its recovery notes.
Under the terms of the deal, the bank's shareholders will
also contribute a total of 57.1 billion tenge to help
recapitalise it.
Alliance said it proposed to complete due diligence on the
deal in April and sign a preliminary term sheet with its
creditors' committee in the same month, in a bid to complete
restructuring negotiations in June.
But reaching a compromise may not be easy.
"The creditors are likely to try and bargain," said Bakay
Madybayev, analyst of investment company Halyk Finance.
Winning investor approval for the proposed restructuring is
crucial to achieve Alliance's swift integration with smaller
Temirbank, also controlled by Samruk-Kazyna.
Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev ordered the government
last year to sell holdings in several local banks which were
bailed out by Samruk-Kazyna during the global crisis.
Kazakh billionaire Bolat Utemuratov is in the process of
acquiring a sizeable minority stake in Alliance Bank and a
majority stake in Temirbank.
($1 = 155.10 tenge)
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao and Carolyn Cohn in London;
Editing by David Holmes)