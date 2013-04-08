* New restructuring deadline hinges on govt tax decision
By Raushan Nurshayeva
ASTANA, April 8 Troubled Kazakh financial
company Astana Finance (AF) is seeking a new deadline to
complete a restructuring of its $2 billion debts, a senior
executive said, risking action from creditors who agreed the
deal last year.
AF, founded 13 years ago to fund construction projects in
the new Kazakh capital Astana, missed the latest deadline to
complete the restructuring on March 28, Managing Director
Daniyar Nurskenov said, and now plans to tie up a deal by year
end.
But before the deal can be completed, AF needs a government
concession on tax liabilities, without which payouts under the
restructuring would be unaffordable.
AF defaulted on its debts in 2009 along with three local
banks after the central Asian nation was hit hard by the global
financial crisis.
Last summer a financial court in Kazakhstan approved a plan
aiming to complete the company's debt restructuring by Nov. 30,
under which investors will receive between 15 and 28 cents on
the dollar.
Creditors later agreed to move the target to March 28.
But this new deadline was also missed because AF had not
secured from the government exemption from corporate income tax
on supposed profits from the writedown of liabilities on
completion of the restructuring, Nurskenov said.
"We have now yet again postponed the restructuring ... until
the end of 2013," he told Reuters in an interview.
He said AF is seeking court approval for the new deadline,
adding that a ruling is expected later this week.
Kazakhstan sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna
owns 1.63 percent in AF and holds a further 5.89 percent in
trust, the fund said.
TAX CODE AMENDMENTS
Nurskenov said this state-held stake could give legal
grounds to foreign creditors to file a lawsuit against the
government of Kazakhstan or Samruk-Kazyna. But he hoped the
government would oversee the adoption of tax code amendments to
avoid such a scenario.
"I don't think this is in the interests of the creditors to
bring a lawsuit against the government or Samruk-Kazyna," he
said. "Court proceedings (are) an extraordinary measure for
investors, when it's impossible to negotiate an agreement."
The company owes between $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion to
foreign creditors and between $600 million and $700 million to
internal investors, Nurskenov said.
Under the restructuring plan, each foreign creditor is to
receive a pro-rata portion of $100 million in cash, a $75
million Eurobond due in 2013 and a $165.6 million Eurobond
maturing in 2016, as well as $50 million in recovery notes.
Nurskenov said foreign creditors would also receive 60
percent of the company's shares.
AF's creditors include Citibank, The Export-Import
Bank of the United States, Germany's Hermes, and Finnvera, the
official export credit agency of Finland.
Nurskenov said Astana Finance had been hit by bad risk
management, which resulted in its over-exposure to real estate,
and bad analysis of credit risks. The company's management was
changed in 2010.
According to preliminary company data, AF made a net loss of
10 billion tenge ($66.3 million) last year.
"Bad (or doubtful) loans make up currently around 90 percent
of our portfolio," Nurskenov said. "What the company is trying
to do now is achieve the repayment of these loans."
(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by David Holmes)