BRIEF-Lock-up period for Beijing Capital Development's 303.8 mln shares to end
* Says lock-up period for 303.8 million shares to end, trading to start on June 28
LONDON, June 13 Kazakhstan, which holds $250 million worth of debt owed by state-run Azeri lender IBA, will be treated on par with other senior creditors of the bank, a person familiar with the debt restructuring process said on Tuesday.
Kazakhstan's central bank acquired 10-year bonds issued by the International Bank of Azerbaijan via private placement for its pension fund in 2014.
But IBA's plan to restructure $3.3 billion of debt, including the chunk held by Kazakhstan, has sparked anger and led Kazakh authorities to launch an investigation into the purchase .
Kazakhstan is a close political ally of Azerbaijan and the source told Reuters that representatives of the central bank had been in touch with the IBA.
"Negotiations with the central bank pension fund started in May. But they will be in the plan and they will be treated as all other senior creditors ... no special treatment," the source said. "There will be no change to the universe of creditors or the size of the debt stock to be restructured."
The notes held by the Kazakh pension fund would put it in the category of IBA creditors who are required to swap their holdings for longer-dated paper or take a writedown.
But Kazakhstan is not believed to have joined any creditor group so far. IBA which has already petitioned UK and U.S. courts to support the restructuring, says it is in contact with an ad-hoc group of creditors holding over $400 million of its debt.
Another set of creditors, represented by law firm Shearman and Sterling, has this week filed an objection in a U.S. court asking it not to recognise the IBA restructuring.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Tom Heneghan)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Saudi King Salman's decision to name his son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince has reduced uncertainty about the royal succession and reduces the risk of slippage in the country's "Vision 2030" reform programme, Fitch Ratings says. However, the new crown prince has already made Saudi foreign policy less predictable and, in Fitch's view, his promotion could raise tensions with Iran further. Given Moham
FRANKFURT, June 22 Banks across the euro zone still need to take bold steps to reduce their pile of bad debt and must not wait for the public sector to come up with an overarching solution, European Central Bank supervisor Pentti Hakkarainen said on Thursday.