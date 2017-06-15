* Kazakhstan supports IBA debt restructuring plan
* Plans to swap into 15-year Azeri sovereign bonds
* Expects creditor vote by mid-July
ASTANA, June 15 Kazakhstan plans to support the
debt restructuring plan proposed by state-run Azeri lender IBA,
Kairat Kelimbetov, a board member of the Kazakh state pension
fund, said on Thursday.
Kelimbetov told reporters the Central Asian nation planned
to choose an option under which the IBA debt it holds would be
exchanged one-on-one for 15-year Azerbaijan sovereign Eurobonds
paying 3.5 percent.
"According to preliminary information, the voting (by
creditors) will be called either today or tomorrow and take
place before mid-July," he said.
Kazakhstan's central bank acquired 10-year bonds issued by
the International Bank of Azerbaijan via private placement for
its pension fund in 2014, when Kelimbetov was the chairman of
the central bank.
But IBA's plan to restructure $3.3 billion of debt,
including the chunk held by Kazakhstan, has sparked anger and
led Kazakh authorities to launch an investigation into the
purchase .
Kazakhstan is a close political ally of its ex-Soviet peer
Azerbaijan and a source told Reuters that representatives of the
central bank had been in touch with the IBA, but the Azeri side
gave Astana no special treatment.
The notes held by the Kazakh pension fund would put it in
the category of IBA creditors who are required to swap their
holdings for longer-dated paper or take a writedown.
