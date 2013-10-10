* Bolat Utemuratov seen eventually merging banks with
ForteBank
* Would become one of Kazakhstan's largest financial
institutions
* Alliance seen headed for second debt restructuring in 3
years
(Adds replacement of Alliance Bank head)
ALMATY, Oct 10 Kazakh billionaire Bolat
Utemuratov has reached a preliminary non-binding agreement with
Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna to
buy two mid-sized banks which it controls, the two sides said on
Thursday.
Kazakhstan's government bailed out and acquired controlling
stakes in Alliance Bank and Temirbank during
the global financial crisis. Samruk-Kazyna owns 67 percent of
Alliance Bank and 79.9 percent of smaller Temirbank.
Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev in February told
Samruk-Kazyna to sell state-owned stakes in three local banks,
including Alliance and Temirbank, by the end of this year.
"The fund's step-by-step exit from the capital of commercial
banks is a logical step ... and is likely to have a positive
effect on the stock market," Yelena Bakhmutova, deputy head of
Samruk-Kazyna, said in a statement.
Meanwhile speculation has been growing that Alliance may be
headed for its second debt restructuring in three years.
The bank's $615 million bond maturing in 2017
traded on Wednesday at 45 cents on the dollar, with a yield
61.98 percent, after tumbling to a record low of around 40 cents
on the dollar on Tuesday, with a yield of over 70 percent.
In the first stage of the proposed deal, the state will
retain a controlling stake in Alliance Bank, the fund said.
Bakhmutova said details of the deal could be disclosed once a
final agreement had been reached.
Utemuratov, an influential figure in the oil-rich central
Asian nation, is the main shareholder of ForteBank, the 28th
lender by assets among Kazakhstan's 38 banks.
ForteBank Chief Executive Guram Andronikashvili said in the
same statement that ForteBank planned to merge with Alliance
Bank and Temir Bank if the deal with Samruk-Kazyna takes place.
"After the completion if this transaction, we expect that
the united bank will become one of Kazakhstan's largest
financial institutions," Andronikashvili said.
Alliance Bank said later on Thursday that its Chief
Executive Maksat Kabashev had stepped down, replaced with Timur
Isatayev, a board chairman of ForteBank.
Alliance Bank was Kazakhstan's ninth-largest lender by
assets and Temirbank the 13th largest as of Sept. 1.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Additional reporting by Mariya
Gordeyeva; Editing by David Holmes and David Cowell)