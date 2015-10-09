ALMATY Oct 9 Kazakhstan will postpone introducing tougher requirements on capital adequacy for local banks, the central Asian country's central bank said on Friday, after a sharp devaluation of its currency, the tenge.

The regulator had previously planned to increase minimum capital-adequacy ratios by 2.0 percentage points for the largest banks and 1.5 percentage points for all other banks from 2016. But on Friday, the central bank said in a statement the requirements will remain unchanged next year.

The tenge has lost 31 percent of its value against the dollar since the central bank abandoned its pegged exchange rate policy on Aug. 20, and bankers say its weakening is likely to put pressure on asset quality. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, editing by Larry King)