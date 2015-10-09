BRIEF-Suomen Hoivatilat mulls issuance of up to 3.5 mln shares
* Said on Thursday intends to issue preliminarily up to 3.5 million new shares in an offering directed to a selected group of Finnish and international institutional investors
ALMATY Oct 9 Kazakhstan will postpone introducing tougher requirements on capital adequacy for local banks, the central Asian country's central bank said on Friday, after a sharp devaluation of its currency, the tenge.
The regulator had previously planned to increase minimum capital-adequacy ratios by 2.0 percentage points for the largest banks and 1.5 percentage points for all other banks from 2016. But on Friday, the central bank said in a statement the requirements will remain unchanged next year.
The tenge has lost 31 percent of its value against the dollar since the central bank abandoned its pegged exchange rate policy on Aug. 20, and bankers say its weakening is likely to put pressure on asset quality. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, editing by Larry King)
* Said on Thursday intends to issue preliminarily up to 3.5 million new shares in an offering directed to a selected group of Finnish and international institutional investors
March 24 Australian shares rose on Friday, with financials accounting for about half of the gains after banks hiked mortgage rates for speculative buyers as part of a campaign by regulators to cool a hot housing market.