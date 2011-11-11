* Three restructured Kazakh banks up for sale
* Wealth fund may retain stakes for longer than planned
* Appetite for acquisitions low in developed countries
By Olga Orininskaya
ALMATY, Nov 11 Kazakhstan may retain
control of three leading domestic banks for longer than planned
as the euro zone crisis distracts Western institutions from
pursuing new investments, the governor of the Kazakh central
bank said on Friday.
Grigory Marchenko said the global financial climate could
make it difficult for sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna to
sell its stakes in BTA, Temirbank and
Alliance within the timeframe set under a debt restructuring.
"Because of the situation that we are seeing now in
developed countries, the appetite for acquiring assets in
developing markets has come down dramatically," Marchenko told a
banking forum organised by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Kazakhstan's commodity-driven economy, which at more than
$150 billion is the largest in Central Asia, has grown by an
average 8 percent annually over the last decade, underpinned by
strong oil and metals prices.
After years of stellar growth backed by heavy international
borrowing, Kazakhstan's once-proud banking sector was hit hard
by the global financial crisis and several of its banks
defaulted in 2009.
Samruk-Kazyna emerged as the largest shareholder in those
banks which last year completed billion-dollar debt
restructuring programmes that called for the fund to sell its
stakes within two years to investors with a suitable credit
rating.
Qualified investors require at least an 'A' credit rating
for any sale in 2011 and a 'triple B' rating from Jan. 1, 2012.
"It's a big question whether by 2013 all three banks will be
sold to private investors or whether this period of state
ownership will be extended through no fault of the government or
Samruk-Kazyna but because of the predominant sentiment on the
markets," Marchenko said.
"Yes, there is interest. The management of these banks is
talking to some potential buyers every now and then, but only
one of them was a European institution," he added.
"The appetite is still strong in eastern Asia -- China,
Singapore, Malaysia -- but these investors know our country much
less than European or American investors."
Samruk-Kazyna owns 81.5 percent of BTA, Kazakhstan's
third-largest bank by assets, after the restructuring programme
slashed the bank's net debt to $4.2 billion from $12.2 billion.
Creditors hold the remainder of the shares.
Samruk-Kazyna's managing director, Peter Howes, told Reuters
in an interview last month that the fund would continue to
support BTA.
The sovereign wealth fund also owns almost 80 percent of
Temirbank, once part of BTA, and 67 percent of the preferred and
common shares in Alliance.
(Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Greg Mahlich)