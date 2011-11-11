* Three restructured Kazakh banks up for sale

By Olga Orininskaya

ALMATY, Nov 11 Kazakhstan may retain control of three leading domestic banks for longer than planned as the euro zone crisis distracts Western institutions from pursuing new investments, the governor of the Kazakh central bank said on Friday.

Grigory Marchenko said the global financial climate could make it difficult for sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna to sell its stakes in BTA, Temirbank and Alliance within the timeframe set under a debt restructuring.

"Because of the situation that we are seeing now in developed countries, the appetite for acquiring assets in developing markets has come down dramatically," Marchenko told a banking forum organised by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Kazakhstan's commodity-driven economy, which at more than $150 billion is the largest in Central Asia, has grown by an average 8 percent annually over the last decade, underpinned by strong oil and metals prices.

After years of stellar growth backed by heavy international borrowing, Kazakhstan's once-proud banking sector was hit hard by the global financial crisis and several of its banks defaulted in 2009.

Samruk-Kazyna emerged as the largest shareholder in those banks which last year completed billion-dollar debt restructuring programmes that called for the fund to sell its stakes within two years to investors with a suitable credit rating.

Qualified investors require at least an 'A' credit rating for any sale in 2011 and a 'triple B' rating from Jan. 1, 2012.

"It's a big question whether by 2013 all three banks will be sold to private investors or whether this period of state ownership will be extended through no fault of the government or Samruk-Kazyna but because of the predominant sentiment on the markets," Marchenko said.

"Yes, there is interest. The management of these banks is talking to some potential buyers every now and then, but only one of them was a European institution," he added.

"The appetite is still strong in eastern Asia -- China, Singapore, Malaysia -- but these investors know our country much less than European or American investors."

Samruk-Kazyna owns 81.5 percent of BTA, Kazakhstan's third-largest bank by assets, after the restructuring programme slashed the bank's net debt to $4.2 billion from $12.2 billion. Creditors hold the remainder of the shares.

Samruk-Kazyna's managing director, Peter Howes, told Reuters in an interview last month that the fund would continue to support BTA.

The sovereign wealth fund also owns almost 80 percent of Temirbank, once part of BTA, and 67 percent of the preferred and common shares in Alliance.

