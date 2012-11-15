* C.bank forecasts 12-15 pct lending growth in 2013

* Distressed-asset fund to yield results by end-2013

* IMF says bad loans have peaked, vigilance required

By Dmitry Solovyov and Mariya Gordeyeva

ALMATY, Nov 15 Kazakhstan's banks could expand lending by up to 15 percent next year as the economy grows but it will take a year before a distressed asset fund weeds out bad loans and restores the sector to health, the central bank says.

The central bank set up the fund this year to handle bad loans run up by banks in the wake of the global financial crisis that laid bare banks' exposure to bloated real estate markets and foreign borrowing.

Kazakhstan's banking sector was hit again earlier this year when its third-largest lender BTA, owned by the country's sovereign wealth fund, defaulted for the second time in three years, on a $2.1 billion bond that was the product of a previous restructuring.

Central bank Governor Grigory Marchenko said BTA's latest restructuring should be resolved by the end of this year and that would send another positive signal to investors that the sector was set for recovery.

"We hope it will be over by the end of the year, according to the schedule approved (by BTA)," Marchenko said.

"When it's over, of course, an entire phase will end. From the point of view of the entire banking sector, this uncertainty would be eliminated, and, undoubtedly, this would be positive."

BTA was the largest Kazakh bank to default when the crisis hit. Some creditors were enraged when asked to swallow a second debt restructuring in as many years, and some are threatening to block a deal agreed by the majority.

Marchenko said the central bank had hired U.S.-based valuation firm American Appraisal to price the toxic assets of Kazakh banks.

"It's such a hard and unpleasant job to establish a discount, and we don't want any claims against the National Bank to emerge later on," he said.

The cumulative loan portfolio of Kazakhstan's 38 banks stood at 11.2 trillion tenge ($74.5 billion) on Oct. 1, or 11 percent higher than a year earlier.

But the quality of these loans tells a different story: 90-day non-performing loans (NPLs) account for more than 30 percent of the portfolio, a legacy of the 2007-08 crisis.

The IMF, in a regional report published on Monday, said it believed the level of NPLs in Kazakhstan had peaked, though it urged "vigilance in banking supervision" to prevent any repeat.

TAX BREAKS

The central bank also recently allowed local banks to set up subsidiaries to write off NPLs linked to real estate markets.

The board of Kazkommertsbank , which vies with Halyk Bank to be Kazakhstan's largest lender by assets, said on Monday it would set up two subsidiaries to manage its distressed assets.

"We effectively launched (these measures) in the middle of this year. The effects will be tangible in late 2013 or early 2014," said Marchenko, now in his second term as governor.

Fiscal amendments allowing banks to write off bad loans in return for tax breaks will provide a further incentive to cut bad loans from balance sheets.

Kazakhstan's economy, the largest in ex-Soviet Central Asia, is forecast to grow 5.4 percent this year. Though growth will be slower than 7.5 percent last year, the oil-producing nation is shielded from a global slowdown by high commodity prices.

"We expect loan portfolio growth of 12 to 15 percent," Marchenko said, referring to 2013. He forecast 12 percent growth this year on the back of a 15 percent rise in 2011.

"In the United States and Britain, the volume of loans of the banking sector is now lower than in October 2008. Our lending has grown by 25 percent over the same period," he said. (Editing by Susan Fenton)