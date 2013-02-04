BRIEF-Melcor REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.21
* Qtrly rental revenue of $16.17 million for a decline of 5% over Q4-2015
ALMATY Feb 4 Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev told the national wealth fund on Monday to sell state-owned stakes in local bank BTA, Alliance Bank and Temirbank by the end of this year, the presidential news service said.
"We will brisk up this process," Yelena Bakhmutova, deputy head of Samruk-Kazyna fund, told Reuters. "No one had said publicly before that we are ready to sell (the stakes) ... Now this order has been made," she said. "We are ready to talk to potential investors." (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Keiron Henderson)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 800 won/share for common stock and 861.5 won/share for preferred stock, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
TOKYO, March 10 Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in March were forecast to settle at 19,434.30, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.