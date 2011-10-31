(Adds byline, text as before)
By Maria Gordeyeva and Olga Orininskaya
ALMATY Oct 31 Two blasts ripped through the oil
hub city of Atyrau in western Kazakhstan on Monday, killing a
suspected suicide bomber but causing little damage.
No one else was hurt in the attacks, which began just before
9 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) with a blast near an administrative
building in the Caspian port city, about 2,500 km (1,553 miles)
west of the Kazakh capital Astana.
An hour later there was a large blast near the offices of
the city's prosecutors, police and national safety committee,
regional prosecutors said.
"An unidentified man used an explosive device, making him
die on the spot and breaking the windows of a nearby apartment
building," they said in a statement.
It was not clear whether they considered the same man
responsible for both blasts.
Kazakh news site Tengrinews.kz, citing a source in the
security forces, said the bomber's body parts were scattered
around the site of the blast and that he was a suicide bomber.
The blasts occurred dozens of kilometres (miles) from
Kazakhstan's oilfields, which stretch along the Caspian Sea
coast to the south and west of Atyrau, a base of operations for
Kazakh and international oil companies.
Oil production facilities appeared to be unaffected.
The blasts are the latest to befall oil-rich Kazakhstan, a
normally peaceful majority Muslim former Soviet country in
Central Asia. In May two blasts killed several people.
A week ago, a previously unknown Islamist group threatened
Kazakhstan in a video with violence unless it abolished a new
law banning prayer rooms in state buildings.
President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who has run Kazakhstan for
20 years, this month signed a new religion law which bans prayer
rooms in state buildings and requires all missionaries to
register with authorities every year.
Analysts say the violence could signal an intensifying power
struggle among security forces or a spillover from neighbouring
states. Tajikistan, which borders Afghanistan to its south, is
struggling with violence linked to Islamist jihadist ideology.
Atyrau is an administrative and residential centre for
international oil groups such as Chevron-led
Tengizchevroil, which operates Kazakhstan's largest producing
oilfield, Tengiz, to the south of the city.
"Today the office in Atyrau and in Tengiz are working
normally. The company has raised security," Linsi Crain, a
spokeswoman for Tengizchevroil in Atyrau, told Reuters by
telephone.
U.S. oil majors ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips
have offices in the city, as does Italy's ENI ,
part of the consortium developing the giant Kashagan field some
80 km (50 miles) from the city.
A spokesman for a Kazakh energy company, MangistauMunaiGas,
also told Reuters its operations were unaffected. "We are
continuing to pump oil," he said.
Atyrau is home to one of Kazakhstan's four refineries, but
the plant is located in a different part of town, far from the
blast sites.
"All is calm here," refinery spokeswoman Yelena Yesenova
told Reuters by telephone.
(Reporting by Maria Gordeyeva, Olga Orininskaya and Alla
Afanasyeva; writing by Amie Ferris-Rotman and Melissa Akin;
editing by Philippa Fletcher)